India, EU to revive civil nuclear cooperation

India and the European Union on Wednesday breathe fresh life into civil nuclear cooperation, which did not make much headway despite the signing of an agreement in 2009.

The 15th India-EU virtual summit will be co-chaired by Modi, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. The summit will be followed by the signing of an agreement for cooperation between Europol, the EU agency for law-enforcement, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of India. The Prime Minister and the EU leaders are expected to release a document, outlining a roadmap for broad-basing ties over the next five years, sources said in New Delhi.

India and the EU signed a civil nuclear cooperation agreement in 2009, to intensify cooperation to develop scientific understanding and technological capability on fusion system. The two sides are now likely to ink another pact to make it more effective, said the sources.