Indian national among 10 killed in landslides in Nepal

PTI
PTI, Kathmandu,
  • Aug 03 2020, 19:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 20:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

An Indian national is among 10 people killed in landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in Nepal's Sindhupalchowk district, police said on Monday.

Eight labourers died in a landslide in Melamchi area near China border on Sunday.

Seven of the deceased were residents of Birgunj metropolis, while one was an Indian national, police said.

According to police, they were sleeping in a tin-roofed shelter when the landslide hit. Rescuers dug through the mud and took out all the eight bodies.

In a separate incident, a couple was buried alive after a landslide hit their house in Baruwa area, police said.

Nepal
Landslide
Death

