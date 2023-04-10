Indian-origin man arrested for yelling slurs at worshippers at mosque in Canada

In a suspected hate-motivated incident, a 28-year-old Indian-origin man has been arrested by the Canadian police on the charges of yelling threats and religious slurs at worshippers and for dangerous driving at a mosque in Ontario city, according to a media report.
Sharan Karunakaran was taken into custody in Toronto on Friday night following a call for a disturbance at the mosque on Denison Street in Markham, Ontario, the CTV News reported on Sunday.
Witnesses reported that Karunakaran attended the mosque in a vehicle and drove directly at one of the worshippers, yelling threats and religious slurs.
Also Read: Another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada’s Ontario
The suspect drove dangerously in the parking lot before leaving the property, a police official was quoted as saying in the report.
Investigators have charged a suspect with several criminal offences after a suspected hate-motivated incident at a mosque in the City of Markham, York Regional Police said in a statement.
Karunakaran has been charged with one count of uttering threats, one count of assault with a weapon, and one count of dangerous driving. The charges have not been proven in court, the report said.
Members of the Hate Crime Unit attended the mosque to offer support to its members, police said.
His next court appearance is scheduled for April 11.
On Saturday, local Member of Parliament and Federal Trade Minister Mary Ng said she was “deeply disturbed” to learn of the alleged attack.
"Deeply disturbed to hear of the violent hate crimes and racist behaviour at the Islamic Society of Markham. To Muslims in Markham and Canada, I stand with you," she said in a tweet.
Deeply disturbed to hear of the violent hate crimes and racist behaviour at the Islamic Society of Markham. To Muslims in Markham and Canada, I stand with you. (1/3) https://t.co/sHCSlwI5Ts
— Mary Ng (@mary_ng) April 8, 2023
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
BCCI office bearers to get $1000 daily on foreign trips
TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills
Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals
Coordination a must for glacier research
Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters
Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again
Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai