Indonesia to evacuate 74 people from coronavirus-affected ship off Japan

Reuters, Jakarta,
  • Feb 20 2020, 15:56pm ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2020, 15:56pm ist
The coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama Port, south of Tokyo, Japan, February 20, 2020. (REUTERS Photo)

Indonesia is "committed" to evacuating 74 of its nationals from the Diamond Princess cruise off the Japanese port city of Yokohama that has been affected by a coronavirus outbreak, a senior minister said on Thursday.

Muhadjir Effendy, Indonesia's chief development minister, told reporters that the government is still considering whether to bring them back using a naval vessel or by plane.

Four Indonesians who were part of the crew on the cruise liner were infected with the coronavirus, according to a foreign ministry official.

