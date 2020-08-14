Iran condemns Israel-UAE deal as 'strategic stupidity'

AFP
AFP, Tehran,
  • Aug 14 2020, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 12:26 ist
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Credit: AFP Photo

Iran on Friday condemned the normalisation of ties between its arch-foe Israel and the United Arab Emirates as "strategic stupidity" and said the Palestinian people will not forgive Abu Dhabi.

The move was an act of "strategic stupidity from Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv which will undoubtedly strengthen the resistance axis in the region," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The oppressed people of Palestine and all the free nations of the world will never forgive the normalising of relations with the criminal Israeli occupation regime and the complicity in its crimes."

Iran
UAE
Palestine
Abu Dhabi

