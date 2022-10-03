Khamenei backs security forces, says protests 'planned'

Iran's Khamenei backs security forces, says protests 'planned'

Security forces, including police and the volunteer Basij militia, have been leading a crackdown on the protests, with thousands arrested and hundreds injured

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Oct 03 2022, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2022, 17:30 ist
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Credit: AFP Photo

Iran's supreme leader gave strong backing to security forces confronting nationwide protests, saying on Monday demonstrations ignited by the death of a young woman in police custody were planned and not the actions of "ordinary Iranians".

In his first comments on the unrest that has swept Iran for more than two weeks, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini "deeply broke my heart", calling it a "bitter incident".

But he also said "some people had caused insecurity in the streets", condemning what he described as planned "riots", and accused the United States and Israel - the Islamic Republic's arch-adversaries - of orchestrating the disturbances.

"The duty of our security forces, including police, is to ensure the safety of the Iranian nation...The ones who attack the police are leaving Iranian citizens defenceless against thugs, robbers and extortionists," Khamenei said.

Security forces, including police and the volunteer Basij militia, have been leading a crackdown on the protests, with thousands arrested and hundreds injured, according to rights groups, which put the death toll at over 130.

Iranian authorities have reported many members of the security forces killed during the unrest, which has spiralled into the biggest show of opposition to Iran's Shi'ite Muslim clerical establishment in four years.

Khamenei said security forces had faced "injustice" during the protests. "In recent incidents, it is above all security forces including the police and Basij, as well as the people of Iran, who were wronged," he said.

Amini died after being taken into the custody of Iran's morality police in Tehran over "inappropriate attire". 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Iran
World news

What's Brewing

Durga Puja: Ashtami begins with Pushpanjali

Durga Puja: Ashtami begins with Pushpanjali

FBI spent 40 years watching Aretha Franklin

FBI spent 40 years watching Aretha Franklin

UAE's latest bet on tech: A ministry in the metaverse

UAE's latest bet on tech: A ministry in the metaverse

Five things to know about the Nobel prizes

Five things to know about the Nobel prizes

Forests and wildlife at risk

Forests and wildlife at risk

The genesis of the cheetah relocation

The genesis of the cheetah relocation

Urban floods: Prepping for the next man-made disaster

Urban floods: Prepping for the next man-made disaster

 