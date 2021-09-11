Israel strikes Hamas sites in Gaza over a rocket firing

Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire sounded near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip late on Friday, the Israeli military said

  Sep 11 2021
  updated: Sep 11 2021
Israeli fighter jets struck Hamas sites in Gaza in response to rocket firing towards Israel on Friday evening, an Israeli army spokesman said in a twitter post early on Saturday.

The sirens were sounded just hours after police captured two militants from Gaza's Islamic Jihad group who had escaped from a maximum-security Israeli prison earlier this week.

The recent rise in cross-border violence tests a fragile truce that ended fierce fighting in May. 

