Coronavirus: Israeli in cruise ship tests positive

Israeli on coronavirus-hit cruise ship tested positive upon return to Israel: Officials

Reuters
Reuters, Jerusalem,
  • Feb 21 2020, 17:02pm ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2020, 17:44pm ist

An Israeli woman who returned to Israel from a coronavirus-hit cruise ship near Tokyo tested positive upon return to her home country, Israel's health ministry confirmed on Friday.

A health ministry statement said: "In the course of testing conducted by the Health Ministry’s central laboratory, one of the passengers who returned from the ship in Japan was found to be positive.

"The laboratory is pursuing confirmation of the finding. The remaining returning passengers tested negative today. The patient is in quarantine and under supervision and this is not an infection that took place in Israel."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Israel
Coronavirus
Wuhan Virus
Comments (+)
 