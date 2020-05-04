Italy PM calls for more female coronavirus advisors

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday urged for more women to be included on committees advising his government in the management of the coronavirus crisis.

He made the call after female senators called for a stronger role for women in the various groups, which are overwhelmingly staffed by men.

Conte said he would ask the chairman of the committee charged with Italy's post-quarantine recovery plan, Vittorio Colao, to "include in the committee of experts that he heads women whose professional qualities I'm sure will be a decisive help for the country".

The prime minister also said he planned to ask the civil protection agency to include "an adequate number of women" within its technical-scientific committee for coronavirus.

The same request was made "to all ministers so that they take into account gender parity in the formation of the various working groups".

Italy's government does not have gender parity. Currently, 14 men and eight women hold the government's main portfolios.

Out of the Senate's 320 seats, only 112, or 35 percent, are held by women. A similar imbalance is seen in the Chamber of Deputies.