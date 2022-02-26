'Draghi supports Russia's disconnection from SWIFT'

Italy's Draghi supports Russia's disconnection from SWIFT: Zelenskyy

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 26 2022, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2022, 15:43 ist
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Credit: Reuters file photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi had supported Russia's disconnection from the global SWIFT payment system in a phone conversation with him.

"This is the beginning of a new page in the history of our states," Zelenskyy wrote on his Twitter.

Read | Cutting Russia off SWIFT will hasten this alternative

A decision to cut Russia off from SWIFT will be taken in a matter of days, the governor of a central bank within the euro zone told Reuters on Saturday.

Volodymyr Zelensky
Russia
Ukraine
World news
Mario Draghi

