Italy's Draghi supports Russia's disconnection from SWIFT: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi had supported Russia's disconnection from the global SWIFT payment system in a phone conversation with him.
"This is the beginning of a new page in the history of our states," Zelenskyy wrote on his Twitter.
A decision to cut Russia off from SWIFT will be taken in a matter of days, the governor of a central bank within the euro zone told Reuters on Saturday.
