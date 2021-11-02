Japan to cut quarantine for inbound business travellers

Japan to shorten quarantine for inbound business travellers

Japan currently requires a 10-day quarantine for travellers, regardless of vaccination status

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Nov 02 2021, 06:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2021, 06:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP file photo

Japan's government plans to shorten Covid-19 quarantine periods for inbound business travellers from 10 days to 3, public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday.

The easing may be instituted as early as next Monday, NHK said. Additionally, the government plans to expand the number of daily border entrants from 3,500 people to 5,000 later this month.

Japan currently requires a 10-day quarantine for travellers, regardless of vaccination status. That time was shortened from 14 days last month.

Domestic and foreign business groups in Japan have lobbied the government to ease border restrictions to be more in line with major trading partners. The United States and European Union allow entry to travellers from most countries as long as they have proof of Covid-19 vaccination.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Japan
quarantine
Coronavirus
Covid-19

What's Brewing

You'll be missed, Puneeth

You'll be missed, Puneeth

This farmer couple turns pineapples to jaggery

This farmer couple turns pineapples to jaggery

DH Toon | World leaders meet at COP26

DH Toon | World leaders meet at COP26

From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few

From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few

 