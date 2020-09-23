Japan's PM Suga, China's Xi to hold phone talks Friday

Japan's PM Yoshihide Suga, China's Xi Jinping to hold phone talks Friday

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Sep 23 2020, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2020, 11:47 ist
Japan's PM Yoshihide Suga, China's Xi Jinping. Credit: Agencies

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Chinese President Xi Jinping plan to hold talks by telephone on Friday evening, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, in their first discussion since Suga took over as Japan's leader.

Kyodo news agency, which reported the plan earlier, said the talks were aimed at further expanding ties between the two countries, citing multiple unidentified government sources.

The leaders are also expected to discuss Xi's state visit to Japan which was postponed earlier this year due to coronavirus, the news agency said.

Suga last week became Japan's first new leader in nearly eight years and has been speaking by phone with world leaders including US President Donald Trump.

He faces a delicate balancing act in keeping Japan's relations with the United States and China on track as tensions heighten between the two.

Japan and China also have their own tensions over long-time issues including a territorial dispute over islands in the East China Sea. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Yoshihide Suga
Japan
China
Xi Jinping
United States
Donald Trump

What's Brewing

Bangladesh's traditional weavers hanging by a thread

Bangladesh's traditional weavers hanging by a thread

'Halahal' fails to make an impact

'Halahal' fails to make an impact

Trump dubs coronavirus as 'beautiful place' in Italy

Trump dubs coronavirus as 'beautiful place' in Italy

The Lead: Challenges of a counsellor during Covid-19

The Lead: Challenges of a counsellor during Covid-19

IPL 2020 | KKR vs MI: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | KKR vs MI: SWOT Analysis

 