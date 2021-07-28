Russia trying to disrupt 2022 elections: Joe Biden

Joe Biden accuses Russia of trying to disrupt 2022 elections

The United States will hold midterm elections in fall 2022

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jul 28 2021, 04:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 04:35 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP file photo

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused his Russian counterpart of seeking to disrupt the 2022 congressional elections by spreading "misinformation."

"Look at what Russia is doing already about the 2022 elections and misinformation," Biden said during a trip to the office of the director of national intelligence near Washington, referring to information he receives during his daily briefing.

"It's a pure violation of our sovereignty."

He also lashed out at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin has "a real problem, he is sitting on top of an economy that has nuclear weapons and nothing else," Biden said. "He knows he is in real trouble, which makes him even more dangerous in my view."

The US leader also expressed concern about the recent increase in cyberattacks, including via ransomware, which typically see hackers encrypting victims' data and then demanding money for restored access.

"If we end up in a war, a real shooting war, with a major power, it's going to be as a consequence of a cyber breach," Biden said.

The United States will hold midterm elections in fall 2022, in which all seats in the House of Representatives and one-third of the Senate seats will be on the ballot.

Washington recently accused Beijing of carrying out the massive hack in March of Microsoft Exchange, and the White House has also repeatedly called on Russia to take action against ransomware attacks originating from within the country.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

United States
Russia
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin

What's Brewing

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?

What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?

'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different

'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

 