Joe Biden opens up 16-point national lead over Donald Trump: Poll

Former US vice president Joe Biden has opened up a 16-point national lead over President Donald Trump less than a month before the November 3 presidential election, according to a CNN poll published on Tuesday.

The Democratic presidential candidate leads the Republican incumbent by 57 per cent to 41 per cent among likely voters, according to the nationwide CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

The survey of 1,001 likely voters was conducted between October 1-4, CNN said -- after the presidential debate and mostly after Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

For more latest updates on US presidential elections 2020 click here

The 77-year-old Biden handily outpolled the 74-year-old Trump on a number of critical issues, CNN said, including handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, health care, racial inequality and crime and safety.

They were roughly even when it came to who would better handle the economy with 50 per cent saying Biden and 48 per cent saying Trump.

Fifty-two per cent of those polled said they have a positive impression of Biden while only 39 per cent said they have a positive view of Trump.

While Biden may lead nationally, the election will come down to which candidate wins several battleground states. Biden has a narrow lead over Trump in most of the key battleground states.

CNN said Biden has increased his lead among women -- to 66 per cent to 32 per cent -- and also made gains among younger voters, moderates and independents.

The debate appears to have helped Biden with 57 per cent of those who watched the clash saying the former vice president did the best job and only 26 per cent saying it was Trump.

Hogan Gidley, the press secretary for the Trump reelection campaign, dismissed the CNN poll.

"The same pollsters had the president down and out in 2016," Gidley said on Fox News. "He won the race then and is doing the same thing right now.

"He has great numbers via our internal polling to retain the White House," he said.

An NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll released on Sunday before Trump tested positive for Covid-19 had Biden with a 14-point lead among registered voters.

A RealClearPolitics average of national polls has Biden with a 9.2 point lead over Trump.