John Browne steps down as Huawei UK chairman after ban

John Browne steps down as Huawei UK chairman ahead of government ban

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jul 14 2020, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 16:49 ist
Huawei headquarters building in Reading, Britain. Credit: Reuters Photo

Former BP chief John Browne is stepping down as chairman of Huawei's UK operation ahead of the British government banning the Chinese company from the country's 5G networks later on Tuesday.

"When Lord Browne became chairman of Huawei UK's board of directors in 2015, he brought with him a wealth of experience which has proved vital in ensuring Huawei's commitment to corporate governance in the UK," a Huawei spokesperson said.

"He has been central to our commitment here dating back 20 years, and we thank him for his valuable contribution."

Sky News, which first reported the news, said Browne had given notice in the last few days that he would step down from the board of Huawei UK in September, six months earlier than his tenure was due to end.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Huawei
China
United Kingdom
5G

What's Brewing

Free pizza, 75-foot statue: Battle for next Tesla plant

Free pizza, 75-foot statue: Battle for next Tesla plant

Fast walkers may be at lower risk of severe Covid-19

Fast walkers may be at lower risk of severe Covid-19

HIV, TB, malaria deaths may surge amid Covid-19: Study

HIV, TB, malaria deaths may surge amid Covid-19: Study

The young seek greener pastures, Cong heads to blame?

The young seek greener pastures, Cong heads to blame?

 