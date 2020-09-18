Kremlin: Evidence in Navalny case removed from Russia

Kremlin: Bottle in Navalny case could have been evidence, but was removed from Russia

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Sep 18 2020, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 15:51 ist
This grab taken from a video posted on September 17, 2020 on the Instagram account of @navalny shows bottles of Svyatoi Istochnik, or Holy Spring, mineral water, in the hotel room where opposition leader Alexei Navalny stayed during his visit to the Siberian city of Tomsk. Credit: AFP

The Kremlin said on Friday that a water bottle found in the hotel room of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who Germany and other western governments say was poisoned with a nerve agent, could have served as evidence in investigating his case but was instead taken out of Russia by his supporters.

Navalny's team said on Thursday the water bottle removed from his hotel room in the city of Tomsk last month had been taken to Germany and found to have traces of Novichok nerve agent.

Asked about the finding, the Kremlin said that Russian specialists had been unable to examine the bottle and that Moscow was therefore not able to comment.

Russia has said it needs to see more evidence before a formal criminal investigation is opened into the Navalny case.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Alexei Navalny
Russia
Germany

What's Brewing

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

 