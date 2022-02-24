Anyone who can hold a weapon can join defence: Kyiv

Kyiv says anyone who can hold a weapon can join territorial defence forces

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Feb 24 2022, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 15:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Thursday said that anyone who is ready and able to hold a weapon can join the ranks of the territorial defence forces, as the police said they would distribute weapons to veterans.

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.

World news
Ukraine
Russia
Army

