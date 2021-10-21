African-based Al Quaeda leader killed in air strike

Leading member of African-based Al Quaeda affiliate killed in air strike, says French Army

Operation Barkhane, under which France has about 5,100 soldiers deployed across five countries in the Sahel region, south of the Sahara desert, was launched in 2014

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 21 2021, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2021, 15:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nasser Al Tergui, a leading member of the African-based Al Quaeda affiliate Katiba Serma, was killed last week in Mali after an air strike by Barkhane military forces, said the French army on Thursday.

Katiba Serma is an armed group affiliated with al Qaeda.

Operation Barkhane, under which France has about 5,100 soldiers deployed across five countries in the Sahel region, south of the Sahara desert, was launched in 2014 to combat the jihadi insurgency there.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news

What's Brewing

For sleepy HK residents, 5-hour bus tour is a snooze

For sleepy HK residents, 5-hour bus tour is a snooze

This rare 17th century coin could fetch $300,000

This rare 17th century coin could fetch $300,000

Rich should pay for greater carbon footprint: Study

Rich should pay for greater carbon footprint: Study

Egypt dissidents revive rich prison writing tradition

Egypt dissidents revive rich prison writing tradition

Where is the Tata who can restore it to glory?

Where is the Tata who can restore it to glory?

Temples don’t need privatisation

Temples don’t need privatisation

 