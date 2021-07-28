Leftist Pedro Castillo sworn in as Peru's president

Leftist Pedro Castillo sworn in as Peru's president

AFP
AFP, Lima,
  • Jul 28 2021, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 23:04 ist
President-elect Pedro Castillo arrives to the Foreign Ministry before going to Congress for his swearing-in ceremony on his Inauguration Day in Lima. Peru. Credit: AP/PTI photo

Leftist Pedro Castillo was sworn in as Peru's fifth president in three years Wednesday on the 200th anniversary of the country's independence, vowing an end to corruption and a new constitution.

"I swear by God, by my family, by the peasants, by the indigenous peoples, by the ronderos (peasant patrols), fishers, professionals, children, adolescents, that I will exercise the office of President of the Republic," the 51-year-old rural school teacher declared.

"I swear by the people of Peru for a country without corruption and for a new constitution."

