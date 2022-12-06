Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Bali, Java islands

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands

Local authorities were checking for any damage caused by the tremors

Reuters
Reuters, Jakarta,
  • Dec 06 2022, 12:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2022, 12:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake rattled Indonesia's Bali and Java islands on Tuesday, the country's geophysics agency said.

The quake occurred off the southern coast of East Java province, at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), and 305 kilometres southwest of Denpasar, Bali, the agency said, adding that it was not expected to trigger a tsunami.

Local authorities were checking for any damage caused by the tremors, which were felt strongly in East Java province and Bali, according to residents posting on social media.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Earthquake
Indonesia
Bali
Java

What's Brewing

'Harry & Meghan' Netflix docuseries opens old wounds

'Harry & Meghan' Netflix docuseries opens old wounds

NASA Orion flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home

NASA Orion flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home

Excerpt from Rushdie novel out 4 months after stabbing

Excerpt from Rushdie novel out 4 months after stabbing

B'luru: Combing ops on, but leopards play hide & seek  

B'luru: Combing ops on, but leopards play hide & seek  

DH Toon | Modi works a lot for India, says brother

DH Toon | Modi works a lot for India, says brother

'Goblin mode' is Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year

'Goblin mode' is Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year

Neymar lookalike causes double takes at World Cup

Neymar lookalike causes double takes at World Cup

What’s in a name? The prejudice of our times

What’s in a name? The prejudice of our times

‘I was starved and tortured, but I keep fighting.’

‘I was starved and tortured, but I keep fighting.’

 