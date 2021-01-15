Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes near Sulawesi, Indonesia

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck near the Sulawesi island of Indonesia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Thursday.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.
