6.3 earthquake hits Indonesia

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes near Sulawesi, Indonesia

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 15 2021, 02:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2021, 02:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck near the Sulawesi island of Indonesia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Thursday.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

Indonesia
Earthquake

