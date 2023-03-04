Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands in New Zealand: USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck the Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake was at a depth of 152 km (94 miles), USGS said.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre earlier estimated the magnitude at 6.6 and a depth at 183 km.
No tsunami warning was issued after the quake, the US Tsunami Warning System said.
