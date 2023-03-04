Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands in NZ

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands in New Zealand: USGS

No tsunami warning was issued after the quake, the US Tsunami Warning System said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 04 2023, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 16:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck the Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 152 km (94 miles), USGS said.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre earlier estimated the magnitude at 6.6 and a depth at 183 km.

No tsunami warning was issued after the quake, the US Tsunami Warning System said.

