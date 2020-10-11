Mainland China reports 21 new Covid-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier

Mainland China reports 21 new Covid-19 cases

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Oct 11 2020, 08:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2020, 08:51 ist
People wearing facemasks arrive at the Beijing Railway station after the country's national "Golden Week" holiday in Beijing. Credit: AFP Photo

Mainland China reported 21 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on October 10, up from 15 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

All the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed, fell to 23 from 39 a day earlier. All of them were imported.

The total confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China stands at 85,557, while the death toll remained at 4,634.

