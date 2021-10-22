Merkel says exiting at time of 'cause for concern' for EU

Exiting at time of 'cause for concern' for EU: Merkel

AFP
AFP, Brussels,
  • Oct 22 2021, 20:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2021, 20:59 ist

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday she is leaving power "at a time when there is cause for concern" for the European Union, as it grapples with multiple problems.

"We have overcome many crises but we have a series of unresolved problems," she said after participating in her last EU summit, and citing disputes on migration, the bloc's economy, and rule of law in EU countries.

