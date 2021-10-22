Merkel says exiting at time of 'cause for concern' for EU

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday she is leaving power "at a time when there is cause for concern" for the European Union, as it grapples with multiple problems.
"We have overcome many crises but we have a series of unresolved problems," she said after participating in her last EU summit, and citing disputes on migration, the bloc's economy, and rule of law in EU countries.
