Modi greets Afghanistan on 100 yrs of its independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Afghanistan which is all set to commemorate 100 years of its independence on August 19.

Marking the 73rd Independence Day of India, Modi, in his nearly 95-minute address to the nation, emphasised the ties between the two countries.

"We have a neighbour, Afghanistan, which will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its Independence in for days from now. From the ramparts of the Red Fort, I extend my hearty greetings to Afghanistan on this occasion," he said.

Afghanistan got its independence on August 19, 1919, and the country has lined up mega celebrations in Kabul to commemorate the day next week.

India, which shares friendly ties with Afghanistan, has helped in the rebuilding of the war-torn country through the material, institutional and other assistance.

Afghanistan's Charge d'Affaires in India, Tahir Qadiry, at an interaction at the Foreign Correspondent Club of South Asia on August 5 had said a number of events are taking place to mark 100 years of the country's independence and the grand event will be held on August 19 in the capital city, Kabul.

"Celebrations will be held in Kabul and restored Darul Aman Palace will be inaugurated, among other programmes," Qadiry said.

Afghanistan was a prosperous country with a very progressive outlook until the civil war destroyed its peace, followed by the rise of the Taliban.

The country is presently working on having meaningful dialogues with the Taliban, seeking to achieve lasting peace in the war-ravaged country.

India has been maintaining a policy of not engaging with the Taliban and pressing for an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace initiative to bring peace and stability in the country.

A large number of Afghan residents live in Delhi, especially in the Lajpat Nagar area.