Nancy Pelosi wants bailout money only for states run by Democrats: US President Donald Trump

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 29 2020, 07:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2020, 08:01 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: Reuters

President Donald Trump said on Friday that House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was only interested in bailing out states run by Democrats, casting doubt on chances of reviving stalled talks for another round of fiscal stimulus.

Asked about talks between Pelosi and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows over another stimulus package, Trump said: "My impression is she wants to give no stimulus, all she wants is bailout for badly run Democrat states."

He said another stimulus package would be good.

