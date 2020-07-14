'60,000 new Covid-19 cases reported in US in 24 hours'

Nearly 60,000 new coronavirus cases reported in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jul 14 2020, 10:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 10:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The United States on Monday confirmed 59,222 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally.

That put the total number of cases in the US, the nation hardest-hit by the global pandemic, at more than 3.36 million, the Baltimore-based university said at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Tuesday).

Another 411 deaths were reported, bringing that total toll to 135,582.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

The country has seen a resurgence of cases in the so-called Sun Belt, stretching across the south from Florida to California.

That uptick has prompted some states to backtrack on loosening their anti-virus restrictions -- or to reinstate tougher measures.

On Monday, California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of indoor restaurants, bars, movie theaters, hair salons and houses of worship to stem the spread.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
California
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Face masks

What's Brewing

Free pizza, 75-foot statue: Battle for next Tesla plant

Free pizza, 75-foot statue: Battle for next Tesla plant

Fast walkers may be at lower risk of severe Covid-19

Fast walkers may be at lower risk of severe Covid-19

HIV, TB, malaria deaths may surge amid Covid-19: Study

HIV, TB, malaria deaths may surge amid Covid-19: Study

The young seek greener pastures, Cong heads to blame?

The young seek greener pastures, Cong heads to blame?

 