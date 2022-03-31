Nearly half of Ukraine 'polluted' by Russian explosives

Nearly half of Ukraine 'polluted' by Russian explosives: Kyiv

Deputy Interior Minister Yevgen Yenin said that some 300,000 square metres of Ukrainian territory have been "polluted" by explosive devices

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Mar 31 2022, 08:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 08:10 ist
This general view taken on March 30, 2022 shows fire and smoke lighting up the night sky, east of Kharkiv. Credit: AFP Photo

Nearly half of Ukraine's territory has been contaminated by explosives as part of Russia's war against its neighbour, a senior Kyiv official said Wednesday, according to a local media report.

Deputy Interior Minister Yevgen Yenin said that some 300,000 square metres of Ukrainian territory have been "polluted" by explosive devices "as a result of Russian aggression", the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reporter.

It was not immediately possible to verify the data.

Yenin added that Ukrainian specialists have demined 300 explosive devices since the war started on February 24, as well as one aerial bomb. They have also cleared 14 hectares (34 acres) of territory.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Kyiv
Pollution
Russia
World news
World Politics

What's Brewing

India faces crisis of unintended pregnancies

India faces crisis of unintended pregnancies

Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap

Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after Rock slap

DH Toon | A preview of PM's Museum

DH Toon | A preview of PM's Museum

Action hero Bruce Willis to retire because of illness

Action hero Bruce Willis to retire because of illness

'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens

'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens

Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list

Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list

The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly

The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly

Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth

Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

 