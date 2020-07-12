Nepal landslide sweeps 8 houses, 11 missing; Army on standby

Nepal landslide sweeps 8 houses, 11 missing

PTI
PTI, Kathmandu,
  • Jul 12 2020, 17:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 18:45 ist
Residents and rescue workers inspect the area outside a house damaged by a landslide and the swell of the Thado-Koshi river due to heavy rains in Jambu village of Sindhupalchok district, some 80 kms northeast of Kathmandu on July 9, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

At least 11 people were missing after a massive landslide triggered by incessant rainfall swept away eight houses in Nepal's eastern Sankhuwasabha district, officials said on Sunday.

Landslides and floods triggered by the heavy rainfall washed away the houses in Besinda village of Sisuwakhola on Sunday morning, The Himalayan Times reported.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Nawaraj Malla said that the police personnel were carrying out a search operation to rescue the people who have gone missing.

A team of armed forces and Nepal Army are on standby at the district headquarters in Khandbari.

According to the Baraha Dal Battalion of Nepali Army, an army helicopter in Itahari is on standby and will take off as soon as the weather clears.

Meanwhile, several roads have been damaged or washed away in the floods and landslides, hampering the rescue operations. According to the home ministry, a total of 37 people have been killed due to the landslides until Saturday.

On Friday, 22 people were killed in different incidents of landslides across Nepal.

The government has mobilised the Army and police personnel to carry out rescue operations.

Narayani and other major rivers in the country have swollen due to continuous downpour.

The country's meteorological department on Friday forecast that the monsoon rains will last for another three days.

Nepal
landslides

