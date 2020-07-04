New York state reports 918 new Covid-19 cases

New York state reports 918 new Covid-19 cases

AP
AP, New York ,
  • Jul 04 2020, 13:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2020, 13:18 ist
A woman wearing a face mask walks past a Boardwalk store with signs warning patrons of mask requirements on July 3, 2020 in Wildwood, New Jersey. Credits: AFP Photo

New York state reported 918 new coronavirus infections and nine deaths, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

It's the first time more than 900 new infections have been reported since June 12, when 916 people tested positive for the virus statewide.

“The more than 900 new cases in New York yesterday, while representing just 1.38 per cent of tests, is a reminder that the virus is still here,” the Democratic governor said in a news release.

He added, “I cannot repeat enough that our actions today -- those of individuals being smart and following all precautions, and local governments enforcing the state's guidelines -- will determine which direction these numbers go.” 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

New York
Coronavirus
COVID-19
United States

What's Brewing

Just a Lucknow address for Priyanka won’t do the trick

Just a Lucknow address for Priyanka won’t do the trick

Karnataka legalises online betting for horse racing

Karnataka legalises online betting for horse racing

Make Indian curries without tomatoes

Make Indian curries without tomatoes

ISRO's MOM captures image of the biggest moon of Mars

ISRO's MOM captures image of the biggest moon of Mars

 