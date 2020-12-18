Rupert Murdoch has received Covid-19 vaccine

News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received Covid-19 vaccine

Murdoch received a call from the local surgery to say he was eligible

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 18 2020, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 22:42 ist
Rupert Murdoch, Chairman of Fox News Channel. Credit: Reuters Photo

News Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch, 89, has received the Covid-19 vaccine in Britain at his local doctor's surgery, a statement issued on his behalf said on Friday.

"He would like to thank the keyworkers and the NHS (National Health Service) staff who have worked so hard throughout the pandemic, and the amazing scientists who have made this vaccine possible," the statement said.

Murdoch received a call from the local surgery to say he was eligible. He has been isolating in Britain since the summer with his wife Jerry Hall Murdoch.

Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19
Vaccine
Vaccination
Rupert Murdoch

