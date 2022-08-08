No basis for a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Monday there was no basis for a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents at the moment.

In response to a question about Turkish proposals to broker peace talks, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy could meet only after negotiators from both sides had "done their homework."

Negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv have been stalled for months, with each side blaming the other for a lack of progress.