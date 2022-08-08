No basis for Putin-Zelenskyy meet: Kremlin

No basis for a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Kremlin

Negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv have been stalled for months, with each side blaming the other for a lack of progress

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Aug 08 2022, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 15:41 ist
Photo Credit: IANS/AFP Photos

The Kremlin said on Monday there was no basis for a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents at the moment.

In response to a question about Turkish proposals to broker peace talks, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy could meet only after negotiators from both sides had "done their homework."

Also Read | More Ukraine grain sets sail as new strike hits nuclear site

Negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv have been stalled for months, with each side blaming the other for a lack of progress.

Ukraine
Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
World news

