North Korea fired ballistic missile toward east coast, says South Korea

North Korea fired ballistic missile, says South Korea

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 25 2022, 04:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2022, 04:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast on Sunday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The launch came as a US aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea to participate in joint drills with South Korean forces, and days before a planned visit next week by US Vice President Kamala Harris.

