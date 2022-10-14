North Korea fires missile after flying warplanes near border

N Korea fires missile after flying warplanes at border

AP, Seoul,
  • Oct 14 2022, 01:15 ist
  Oct 14 2022, 01:15 ist
Kim Jong Un. Credit: AFP Photo

South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made early Friday but gave no further details.

On Thursday, North Korea said it had tested long-range cruise missiles a day earlier.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff also said North Korea had flown warplanes near the rivals' border late Thursday and early Friday, prompting South Korea to scramble fighter jets.

There have been no reports of clashes between the two Koreas. 

