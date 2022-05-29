North Korea hints at possibility of easing Covid-19 curbs

North Korea on Sunday indicated that it may ease Covid-19 curbs as the country's pandemic situation has shown signs of improvement.

Leader Kim Jong-un presided over a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea and "made a positive evaluation of the pandemic situation being controlled and improved across the country", the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, without saying when the meeting took place.

The Political Bureau meeting "discussed the issues of continuously stabilizing and improving the overall anti-epidemic situation while further consolidating the experiences gained in the early period of the anti-epidemic work", Yonhap News Agency quoted the KCNA report as saying.

It also "examined the issue of effectively and quickly coordinating and enforcing the anti-epidemic regulations and guidelines given the current stable anti-epidemic situation".

The KCNA report hinted that it could ease virus curbs to prevent the economy from deteriorating further, while expressing confidence that the pandemic situation is being controlled.

North Korea's daily reported cases of feverish symptoms peaked at 392,920 on May 15 and has trended downward since then.

The country's daily new suspected Covid-19 cases stayed below 100,000 for the second straight day on Sunday.