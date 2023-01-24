German tanks can do 'nothing good' in Ukraine: Russia

'Nothing good' would come of German tanks in Ukraine: Kremlin

'These deliveries would bring nothing good to the future relationship' between Berlin and Moscow, said Kremlin

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Jan 24 2023, 16:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2023, 16:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The Kremlin said Tuesday that "nothing good" would come of German-made Leopard tanks being delivered to Ukraine, as pressure grows on Berlin sign off on deliveries of the weaponry to Kyiv.

"These deliveries would bring nothing good to the future relationship" between Berlin and Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in his daily briefing, adding: "They will leave a lasting mark."

World news
Ukraine
Russia
Germany
Ukraine-Russia

