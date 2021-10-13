October is Hindu Heritage month; serves as time for community members to celebrate their culture: US lawmaker

Observing October as Hindu Heritage Month, a US lawmaker on Wednesday said that the month serves as a time for Hindu communities across the country to join together and celebrate their culture and its diverse spiritual traditions.

Hindu Heritage Month is a celebration of the Hindu faithful that hold services in 32 states across 91 congressional districts, including the devoted and faithful Hindu community of the 18th Congressional District of Illinois, Congressman Darin LaHood said.

“Madam Speaker, today, I would like to observe the month of October as Hindu Heritage Month. The month of October serves as a time for Hindu communities across the country to join together and celebrate their culture and its diverse spiritual traditions,” the Republican lawmaker in the House of Representatives.

Communities of faith have long served as beacons of hope, sharing their beliefs, and supporting their communities through service.

“The vibrant Hindu-American community is no different and I am proud to support the examples of service in the 18th Congressional District by my constituents,” LaHood said.

“The United States is a deeply faithful nation, and I am proud to support the celebration of October as Hindu Heritage Month. May this month bring awareness in recognising and acknowledging the contributions made by Hindu-Americans and increase awareness and understanding of the Hindu-American community,’ he said.

Last week, another Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi had referred to the Hindu Heritage month while speaking in the House.

The Indian-origin Congressman said that Hindu Americans are guided by Swami Vivekananda’s call to service and respect for all religions and all people.

