1 dead as building collapses at Western Aus university

One dead as building collapses at Western Australia university

Reuters
Reuters, Sydney,
  • Oct 13 2020, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 15:38 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: iStock

At least one person died on Tuesday after a building collapsed at a Curtin University campus in Western Australia, according to several media reports, with images online also showing a glass ceiling under construction had crashed.

The Department of Fire & Emergency Services confirmed the incident at the Bentley campus in Perth, adding at least two people were trapped under the collapsed building.

Curtin University said in a statement the collapse occurred at an under-construction and that no students or staff were involved in the incident.

Local newspapers and TV channels reported at least one person was killed and "several" injured.

Reuters was not able to verify the media reports.

Media images and videos showed a glass ceiling at the building had crashed. The is part of a project called The Exchange, which includes a hotel, student accommodation and retail, according to The West Australian.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Australia
University
Building Collapse
Accident

What's Brewing

Hunt for Covid-19 antibodies: All you need to know

Hunt for Covid-19 antibodies: All you need to know

Apple iPhone launch: What to watch for

Apple iPhone launch: What to watch for

Delhi's air quality hits 'very poor' level

Delhi's air quality hits 'very poor' level

Peru's Machu Picchu reopens... for one Japanese tourist

Peru's Machu Picchu reopens... for one Japanese tourist

The Lead: Dr Rajesh Parikh on his book about Covid-19

The Lead: Dr Rajesh Parikh on his book about Covid-19

 