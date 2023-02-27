One killed in new Turkey quake, 69 injured as buildings collapse

One dead in new Turkey quake, 69 injured

Turkey has arrested 184 people suspected of responsibility for the collapse of buildings in this month's earthquakes

Reuters
  • Feb 27 2023, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2023, 16:20 ist
A general view shows a damaged mosque in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in rebel-held al-Maland village, in Idlib province, Syria February 24, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

 An earthquake shook southeast Turkey on Monday, killing one person, injuring 69 and causing some buildings to collapse, Turkish authorities said.

It hit three weeks after a massive quake that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Yunus Sezer, head of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) told a news conference that search and rescue teams had been deployed to five buildings.

The quake, which struck the southeastern province of Malatya, was measured by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre at a magnitude of 5.2. AFAD put it at 5.6.

It struck at a depth of 5 km (3 miles), said EMSC.

Media reports said two people were believed to be trapped in the rubble of one building.

Turkey has arrested 184 people suspected of complicity in the collapse of buildings in this month's earthquakes and investigations are widening, a minister said on Saturday.

Earthquake
Turkey
World news

