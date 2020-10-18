One-year-old critically hurt; 6 others shot in Arizona

One-year-old critically hurt; 6 others shot in Arizona

Police don't have any suspects or know the motive

AP
AP, Mesa,
  • Oct 18 2020, 09:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2020, 09:22 ist
A police officer stands in a parking lot following a shooting in Mesa. Credit: Reuters Photo

Police in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa said on Saturday that several young children, including a one-year-old who is in critical condition, were shot while eating dinner with their families on Friday night.

A total of seven people, including children ages 6, 9 and 16, along with three adults, were shot in a parking lot full of food trucks and families who were dining.

Besides the one-year-old, the other victims had injuries varying from minor to severe, but officials expected those six to survive.

Police don't have any suspects or know the motive but say a fight between a man and woman had broken out there early in the evening. They say a small box-style SUV pulled up to the lot and started firing.

A worker at one of the food stands fired back, and the car fled. Police don't know if the car was struck. Authorities are looking for any help finding the suspect.

“It's a sad and it's a tragic day,” Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost said. “Help us bring justice to these family members who had their children shot." 

Phoenix
arizona
United States

