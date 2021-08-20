Pakistan state carrier resumes flights to Kabul

Pakistan state carrier resumes flights to Kabul

The latest development comes days after PIA halted all flights to Kabul to protect passengers, the crew and the planes

AP, Kabul,
  • Aug 20 2021, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 14:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Pakistan's state-run airline has resumed special flights for Kabul, in order to evacuate Pakistanis and foreigners stranded in Afghanistan.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet said Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will send its two planes to the Afghan capital on Friday to evacuate 350 passengers.

Chaudhry says Pakistan's interior ministry is also facilitating the evacuation of Pakistanis and foreigners from Afghanistan through border crossings.

The latest development comes days after PIA halted all flights to Kabul to protect passengers, the crew and the planes after consulting the Afghan civil aviation authorities.

Pakistan's government has been trying to evacuate its citizens and foreigners by air and land routes since the Taliban took over Kabul.

For this purpose, Pakistan is issuing visas upon arrival to all diplomats, foreigners and journalists who want to leave Kabul over security concerns.

