Pak 1st Hindu woman civil servant now asst commissioner

Pakistan's first Hindu female civil servant posted as Assistant Commissioner in Punjab

Dr Sana Ramchand Gulwani, 27, joined the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) after passing the Central Superior Services (CSS) exam 2020

PTI
PTI, Lahore,
  • Feb 13 2023, 20:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 21:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A doctor who is said to be Pakistan's first Hindu female civil servant is now the assistant commissioner and administrator in Punjab province's Hassanabdal city, the first in the town's history, the media reported on Monday.

Dr Sana Ramchand Gulwani, 27, joined the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) after passing the Central Superior Services (CSS) exam 2020.

She assumed charge as the assistant commissioner and administrator of Hassanabdal city in the Attock district, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Gulwani cleared the examination in her first attempt and was, according to many activists from the Hindu community, the first Pakistani woman from the community to have passed the exam since the Partition, The Express Tribune newspaper said.

She grew up in Sindh province's Shikarpur city and became a doctor on her parents' wish before enrolling in the Federal Public Service Commission, the report said.

"I do not know if I am the first one, but (I) have never heard of someone (female) from my community even appearing for the exam," Gulwani had said after clearing her exam.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Pakistan
assistant commissioner
Punjab

What's Brewing

Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space

Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space

Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat

Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat

Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026

Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026

UP farmers come up with edible millet 'kulhads'

UP farmers come up with edible millet 'kulhads'

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai

Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai

Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy

Quad partners can boost India’s biomanufacturing policy

Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends

Sid-Kiara host wedding reception for Bollywood friends

What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

What we know about mysterious objects downed by US

 