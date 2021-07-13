Panama authorises Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine for age 12 and above

Panama's health ministry on Monday said it would allow the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 as emergency use for children 12 years old and older but gave no details on when it would start.
Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine is already authorised for those older than 16 years.
