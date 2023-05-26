Paris police fire tear gas on protesters at oil giant's meeting

Paris police on Friday fired tear gas to disperse climate protesters trying to block an annual general meeting of French oil giant TotalEnergies.
After giving three warnings on loudhailers, police fired tear gas on the activists, who sat on the road outside the meeting venue in an upscale Paris district, in a bid to stop people entering.
