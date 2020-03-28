Pentagon to accelerate process to fund National Guard

Pentagon to accelerate process for National Guard funding amid coronavirus fight

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Mar 28 2020, 20:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 20:58 ist
AFP/file photo

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has authorised an accelerated process for providing funding to the National Guard being used by states in efforts to combat the coronavirus, the Pentagon said on Saturday.

In a statement, the Pentagon said Esper had sent a letter to each governor on Friday when the authorization was made. It said there were a number of conditions that would have to be met before the authorization.

"This authorization enables your timely use of the National Guard to save lives and protect public health and safety," the letter said, according to the Pentagon statement.

United States
Coronavirus
COVID-19
