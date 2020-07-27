PM Johnson urges Britain to get fit, uses own struggles

PM Johnson uses own struggles with weight to urge Britain to get fit

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jul 27 2020, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2020, 14:21 ist
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: AFP

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Britain to lose "a little bit of weight" on Monday, using his own struggle with his weight before he contracted the novel coronavirus to encourage people to take more exercise.

His government unveiled a "Better Health" campaign on Monday, saying it would tackle the "obesity time bomb" by banning advertising of junk food before 9.00 pm, ending "buy one get one free" deals and putting calories on menus.

"I've always wanted to lose weight for ages and ages and like many people I struggle with my weight, I go up and down. But since I recovered from coronavirus I have been steadily building up my fitness," he said in a video clip on Twitter.

"I'm at least a stone down, I'm more than a stone down but when I went into ICU (intensive care) when I was really ill, I was way over weight ... and, you know, I was too fat," he said, adding that he hoped the new campaign was not "excessively bossy or nannying".

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Boris Johnson
Coronavirus
COVID-19
United Kingdom

What's Brewing

How to help children cope with moving

How to help children cope with moving

The Lead: Aditi Rao Hydari on 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

The Lead: Aditi Rao Hydari on 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

What is public debt? Why is govt borrowing more?

Here's what you need to know about Covid-19 antibodies

Here's what you need to know about Covid-19 antibodies

 