PM Modi assures support to Singapore to maintain supply of essential goods

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 24 2020, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 15:51 ist
PM Modi and Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong. (Credit: PTI File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to provide all possible support for maintaining supply of essential goods, including medical products, to Singapore, the government said on Friday.

The assurance was given by Modi during a telephonic conversation with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday.

According to an official statement issued on Friday, Prime Minister Modi also expressed his appreciation for the support being extended to Indian citizens in Singapore.

"The prime minister promised to provide all possible support for maintaining supplies of essential goods, including medical products, to Singapore," it said.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the health and economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They updated each other on the measures being adopted in their respective countries to tackle the pandemic and its economic and social effects.

Both the leaders stressed on the importance of the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership in the present context. They agreed to work together to address the present and future challenges posed by COVID-19.

In a tweet on Thursday, Modi had said that the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership can contribute to stability and prosper

