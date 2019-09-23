PM to announce new climate initiatives at UN meet today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will announce “new and ambitious” national initiatives to contribute to the global efforts to mitigate the risk of climate change.

Modi will commence his engagements at the United Nations with a speech at the Climate Action Summit at the headquarters of the international organization at around 8:15 pm (Indian Standard Time) on Monday. He will reaffirm New Delhi’s position that full implementation of the Paris Agreement under United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change based on the principles of Equity and Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC) would accelerate the achievement of the collective climate goals. These details are published by the Permanent Mission of India at the United Nations on New Delhi’s approach to the 74th session of the international organization’s General Assembly.

Prime Minister, who already reached New York after attending the “Howdy! Modi” event in Houston, will also take part in the UN High Level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage at around 9.00 pm (IST). He will address a Leaders’ Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives at the UN headquarters early on Tuesday.

Modi will have a series of bilateral meetings on Monday and early Tuesday, including with Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of Italy, President Hage Geingob of Namibia and President Ibrahim Mohammed Solih of Maldives. He will also have a meeting with UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta H Fore.

The Climate Action Summit is being hosted by UN Secretary-General António Guterres with the theme being “A Race We Can Win. A Race We Must Win” to mobilize political and economic energy at the highest levels to advance climate actions required to enable implementation of several Sustainable Development Goals.

The summit will call upon states, regions, cities, companies, investors and citizens to step up action in nine areas: mitigation; social and political drivers; youth and public mobilization; financing; energy transition; industry transition; nature-based solutions; infrastructure, cities and local action; and resilience and adaptation.

“Prime Minister will showcase what India has done to address Climate Change issues (at the UN Climate Action Summit) and also our expectations and aspirations from the international community to address this very pressing problem,” Foreign Secretary, Vijay Gokhale, said.

Modi will reaffirm at the UN Climate Action Summit India’s commitment to fulfill its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) well before the target date and protect its rich environment and pursue a path of sustainable low carbon development. He will also underline that India will also remain committed to secure basic amenities like food, water, health, housing and electricity for all to its citizens, while preserving and enhancing the natural eco-systems, sources told the DH.

“The government’s program of Ayushman Bharat is the world’s largest healthcare initiative and Prime Minister will be focusing on showcasing that at this event (UN High Level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage),” Foreign Secretary said.

The “Leaders’ Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives” will be hosted by UN Secretary General, King Abdullah II of Jordan, President Emmanuel Macron of France and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand. Apart from Modi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are expected to take part in the event. Prime Minister is expected to once again express India’s concerns on cross-border terrorism sponsored and exported by Pakistan. He is also expected to call upon the leaders to take initiatives to end the impasse in negotiation at the UN over the proposed Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism, sources said.