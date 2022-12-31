Pope Francis to lead funeral of Benedict XVI on Jan 5

Pope Francis to lead funeral of Benedict XVI on January 5

The funeral is expected to take place in Saint Peter's Square

AFP
AFP, Vatican City,
  • Dec 31 2022, 16:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2022, 16:58 ist
Pope Francis. Credit: AFP Photo

Pope Francis will preside over the funeral for former pope Benedict XVI, who has died at the age of 95, on January 5, the Vatican said Saturday.

"On Thursday January 5, at 9:30 am (0830 GMT) the funeral is expected to take place in Saint Peter's Square, presided over by the Holy Father," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told journalists at a special briefing following the death of the first pontiff to resign in six centuries.

Pope Francis
Pope Benedict
Vatican
World news

