Pope had three-hour operation with 'no complications'

The Vatican released a brief statement after the operation

Reuters
Reuters, Vatican City,
  • Jun 07 2023, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2023, 22:52 ist
Pope Francis. Credit: Reuters Photo

Pope Francis underwent a three-hour operation on Wednesday that passed off without complications, the Vatican said in a statement.

"The surgery was completed: it took place without complications and lasted three hours," the brief statement said.

Pope Francis
World news

